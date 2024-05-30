Vitamin A plus campaign for 2.2cr children June 1

The government will start Vitamin A plus campaign across the country on June 1, with a target to provide Vitamin A plus capsule to 2.20 crore children at about 1.2 lakh centres.

ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said this at a press briefing at the directorate in Mohakhali today.

Vitamin A capsules were supposed to be fed at about 1,20,000 centres across the country, but the campaign would not be possible in many centres at the coastal areas, which are affected by Cyclone Remal, said Khurshid.

However, when situation would return to normalcy in these areas, vitamin A capsules will be fed quickly, he added.

Saying that there is a plan to give Vitamin A plus to about 2.22 crore children aged from 6 to 59 months, health DG said.

Of the 2.22 crore, 27 lakh children are aged 6 to 11 months.

Khurshid Alam said, about 2.4 lakh volunteers and 40,000 health workers will work for the campaign.

Highlighting the significance of Vitamin A capsules, the health DG said that it prevents night blindness and ensures nutrition. In addition, Vitamin A also significantly reduce deaths from measles, diarrhoea, and pneumonia.

Regarding the rules for giving the Vitamin A capsules to children, the DG said that children should be brought to the centre in full stomach, and should not be force-fed the capsule.