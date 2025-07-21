Shishu hospital: Appointment of 65 doctors cancelled

The management board of Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute has cancelled the appointment of 65 doctors who were recruited on an ad-hoc basis without any official circular.

Prof Md Mahbubul Hoque, director of the hospital, confirmed the development to The Daily Star yesterday.

The move came days after the health ministry launched an investigation into the appointments, following reports published in several newspapers.

According to media reports, the hospital authorities appointed 65 doctors on a six-month ad-hoc basis without issuing any recruitment circular. All of them had already been working at the hospital.

Mahbubul said the doctors were appointed on an ad-hoc basis due to a shortage of manpower. However, the management board on Saturday cancelled the appointments as it sparked controversy.

"The health ministry's probe committee also recommended cancelling the appointments," he said.

The board has also directed the authorities to initiate a recruitment process following due procedures as soon as possible, he added.