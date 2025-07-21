Health
Staff Correspondent
Mon Jul 21, 2025 02:48 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 21, 2025 03:12 AM

Most Viewed

Health
Health

Shishu hospital: Appointment of 65 doctors cancelled

Mon Jul 21, 2025 02:48 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 21, 2025 03:12 AM
Staff Correspondent
Mon Jul 21, 2025 02:48 AM Last update on: Mon Jul 21, 2025 03:12 AM
Photo: Creative Commons

The management board of Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute has cancelled the appointment of 65 doctors who were recruited on an ad-hoc basis without any official circular.

Prof Md Mahbubul Hoque, director of the hospital, confirmed the development to The Daily Star yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The move came days after the health ministry launched an investigation into the appointments, following reports published in several newspapers.

According to media reports, the hospital authorities appointed 65 doctors on a six-month ad-hoc basis without issuing any recruitment circular. All of them had already been working at the hospital.

Mahbubul said the doctors were appointed on an ad-hoc basis due to a shortage of manpower. However, the management board on Saturday cancelled the appointments as it sparked controversy.

"The health ministry's probe committee also recommended cancelling the appointments," he said.

The board has also directed the authorities to initiate a recruitment process following due procedures as soon as possible, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

‘সন্তানের এমন করুণ মৃত্যু আর কোনো বাবা-মাকে যেন দেখতে না হয়’

ঢাকার মতো জনবহুল শহরে বিমান বাহিনীর প্রশিক্ষণের অনুমতি না দেওয়ার জন্য সরকারের কাছে অনুরোধ জানান তিনি।

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পোড়া শরীর নিয়ে নিজেই সাহায্যের জন্য ছুটছিল রোহান

৪৫ মিনিট আগে