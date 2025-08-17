Nationwide typhoid vaccination campaign rescheduled to Oct 12

The nationwide typhoid vaccination campaign for children and adolescents will begin on October 12 instead of its previously scheduled start date of September 1.

"We were not fully prepared to begin on the earlier date. Therefore, the new launch date for the campaign has been set for October 12," said Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Manager Dr Abul Fazal Md Shahabuddin Khan.

A formal directive regarding the rescheduling will be issued on Sunday (August 17).

The government aims to vaccinate approximately five crore children and adolescents, aged between 9 months and 15 years 11 months and 29 days.

The single-dose injectable vaccine provides protection for up to seven years and has been procured with support from the Gavi Vaccine Alliance.