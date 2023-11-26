India monitoring child pneumonia situation in China, taking steps

Amidst reports of a surge in pneumonia among children in northern China, the Indian Health Ministry today said it has decided to review the preparedness measures against respiratory illnesses across the country as a matter of abundant caution.

In a letter by the federal Health Secretary to authorities in states and federally-run territories, they have been advised to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness measures including availability of hospital beds, drugs and vaccines for influenza, medical oxygen, antibiotics, personal protective equipment, testing kits, functionality of oxygen plants and ventilators, infection control practices in health facilities.

This, the federal Health Ministry said in a statement today, acquires importance in view of the ongoing influenza and winter season that results in an increase in respiratory illness cases. India is closely monitoring the situation and indicated there is no need for any alarm, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

All states and federally-ruled territories have been asked to implement operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy in the context of Covid-19 shared earlier this year, which provides for integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens presenting as cases of influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI).

They have also been asked to ensure that the trends of ILI/SARI are closely monitored particularly of children and adolescents.

The states were also asked to send nasal and throat swab samples of patients with SARI, particularly of children and adolescents, to Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL's) for testing for respiratory pathogens.

"The cumulative effect of implementation of these precautionary and proactive collaborative measures is expected to counter any potential situation and ensure the safety and well-being of the citizens," said the statement.