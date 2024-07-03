India issues nationwide alert over Zika virus

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are seen inside Oxitec laboratory in Campinas, Brazil, on February 2, 2016. Photo: Reuters/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

India today sounded a nationwide alert following some reported cases of Zika virus, an aedes mosquito-borne viral disease like dengue and chikungunya, from Maharashtra, stressing the need for taking particular care of pregnant women.

Atul Goel, director of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has issued an advisory to states highlighting the need for maintaining a state of constant vigil over the Zika virus situation in the country, an official statement said.

India reported its first Zika case from Gujarat in 2016. Since then, many other states Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Karnataka have reported cases subsequently.

In July 2 this year, Maharashtra reported eight cases.

Although Zika is a non-fatal disease, it is associated with microcephaly (reduced head size) of babies born to aﬀected pregnant women which makes it a major concern.

Zika is like any other viral infection with most cases being asymptomatic and mild.

Though, it is reported to be associated with microcephaly, no report of any Zika associated microcephaly has been reported in India since 2016.

The states have been advised by the federal health ministry to alert clinicians for close monitoring and urged to instruct the health facilities in the aﬀected areas or those catering cases from aﬀected areas to screen the pregnant women for Zika virus infection, monitor the growth of the fetus of expecting mothers who have tested positive for Zika.

The states were also instructed to advise health facilities to identify a nodal officer to monitor and act to keep the premises Aedes mosquito free.

They have been asked to emphasize on strengthening entomological surveillance and intensify vector-control activities in residential areas, workplaces, schools, construction sites, institutions and health facilities.

The states were also asked to immediately report any detected case of Zika virus to Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC).