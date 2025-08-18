Govt forms body to boost pharma raw material industry

The government has formed an 11-member committee to provide recommendations aimed at developing the pharmaceutical raw material industry in Bangladesh.

The committee has been formed as part of implementing the recommendations of the Health Sector Reform Commission and the government's export diversification strategy, the Health Services Division said in a notification yesterday.

The committee, led by Saidur Rahman, secretary of the division, has been asked to submit its report within the next month.

Other members include representatives from Bangladesh Bank and the ministries of commerce and finance.

Besides, the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the Directorate General of Drug Administration, Bangladesh Bank, the Pharmaceutical Chemistry Department of Dhaka University, the Applied Chemistry Department of Jahangirnagar University, and two representatives from the Bangladesh API and Intermediaries Manufacturers Association (BAIMA) are also in the committee.