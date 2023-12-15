Govt fixes price of 129 types of contact lenses

The country's drug administrator has fixed retail prices of 129 types of contact lenses from 29 importing companies.

The retail prices of the lens vary between Tk 143 and Tk 1.26 lakh as per the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) circular made available on Wednesday.

DGDA said from now on, lens suppliers have to sell lenses in line with the new prices set by DGDA.

The circular, signed by DGDA Director General Mohammad Yousuf, directed all hospitals concerned to display the new prices of contact lenses on their noticeboard.

According to Section 30 (1) of the Medicines and Cosmetics Act-2023, the maximum price of eye lenses is fixed by the Directorate of Medicines Administration.

According to the DGDA order, the highest price list of lenses cannot be included in the treatment related price package. A cash memo should be given to patient stating the name of the lens, the maximum retail price and the country of manufacture.

DGDA also directed that after a phaco surgery, patient should be provided with the pack of lenses. The lens package should have the manufacturing date, expiration date, country of manufacture and maximum retail price on it, so that surgeons can refer to it for guidance.