Four more die of dengue, 319 get hospitalised

At least four dengue patients died and 319 others were hospitalised in the 24 hours till yesterday morning.

At least four dengue patients died and 319 others were hospitalised in the 24 hours till yesterday morning.

Among the deaths, three were in areas under Dhaka South City Corporation and one was from Chattogram division.

With the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths and cases rose to 69 and 18,345 respectively, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the total cases, a total of 16,960 dengue patients have so far been released from hospitals.

Currently, 1,316 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, 929 of whom are from outside Dhaka.

Experts are warning that the situation could worsen significantly in August due to the recent rainfall pattern, which creates ideal conditions for the Aedes mosquitoes, that transmit the virus, to breed.

"Intermittent rain is highly favourable for the spread of the dengue virus," said entomologist GM Saifur Rahman.

He noted that Aedes mosquitoes are more active during overcast or gloomy weather, which has persisted nationwide. "During the monsoon, the number of dengue cases can be up to nine times higher than during the dry season," he said.

Saifur urged the public to take precautions, such as wearing full-sleeve clothing, using mosquito nets, and conducting regular cleaning drives at home to eliminate breeding grounds, including on rooftops.

Jahangirnagar University entomologist Prof Kabirul Bashar predicted that August may see at least three times as many dengue cases as July, with a possible further increase in September.

He emphasised the urgent need for widespread larva and breeding site control. "When both mosquito populations and infected individuals rise simultaneously, the disease spreads rapidly," he said.

Bashar called for targeted hotspot management around the homes of dengue patients to kill adult mosquitoes and prevent further breeding. He also highlighted the need for mosquito control in hospitals where patients are being treated. "Hospitals can become easy sources of transmission if Aedes mosquitoes bite an infected patients and then other uninfected people," he warned.