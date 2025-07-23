Elderly man dies of Covid-19 in Sylhet

A 90-year-old man has died of Covid-19 at Jalalabad Ragib-Rabeya Medical College and Hospital in Sylhet.

Dr Md Anisur Rahman, divisional director of health for Sylhet, confirmed the death today, saying it was the third Covid-19 fatality reported in the division this year.

"Despite the recent deaths, the overall Covid-19 situation remains under control," he said.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the Office of the Director of Health, Sylhet, 12 people were tested for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, with one returning positive.

Since January, 766 samples have been tested in the division and 30 people diagnosed with the virus.

The bulletin also noted that no Covid-19 patients are currently admitted to any hospital in the division.