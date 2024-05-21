Health
Staff Correspondent
Tue May 21, 2024 12:06 AM
Last update on: Tue May 21, 2024 12:16 AM

Destroy fake diabetes test kits: HC

Staff Correspondent
Tue May 21, 2024 12:06 AM Last update on: Tue May 21, 2024 12:16 AM
Supreme Court of Bangladesh
Photo: STAR

The High Court yesterday directed authorities to immediately destroy "fake" Accu-Chek Active Test Strips, Batch No 26076156, deemed hazardous to public health.

Pharma Solutions Bangladesh Limited, accused of producing the counterfeit strips, must destroy them in the presence of representatives from the Directorate General of Drug Administration, Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, and Consumers Association of Bangladesh. A compliance report is due to the court within seven days.

The HC also ordered Laz Pharma Ltd to report within 15 days how many units of the fake strips they purchased, sold, and still have in stock.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon issued the directives following a petition by Consumers Association of Bangladesh.

