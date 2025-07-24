Dengue: One dead, 280 hospitalised in 24 hours

Currently, 1,308 patients are receiving treatment, including 921 from outside Dhaka

At least one dengue patient died and 280 others were hospitalised across the country in the 24 hours till this morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest figures, the total number of dengue-related deaths has risen to 70, and the number of reported cases has reached 1,818,625.

So far, 17,247 dengue patients have been released from hospitals across the country.

Currently, 1,308 patients are receiving treatment, including 921 from outside Dhaka.