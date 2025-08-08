Dengue death toll climbs to 95 amid surge in cases

At least three dengue patients died while 408 others were hospitalised in the 24 hours till yesterday morning, indicating an alarming trend in the outbreak this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), two of the deaths occurred in areas under Dhaka South City Corporation, and one in Dhaka North City Corporation.

With these, the total number of dengue-related deaths has risen to 95, while confirmed cases have reached 23,220.

Experts have warned that the situation may worsen in August and September due to continued rainfall, which creates ideal breeding conditions for Aedes mosquitoes -- the primary vector of the dengue virus.

"Intermittent rain is highly favourable for the spread of the dengue virus, which is already present across the country," said entomologist GM Saifur Rahman.

He said Aedes mosquitoes are more active during overcast or gloomy weather, which has persisted across the country. "During the monsoon, the number of dengue cases can be up to nine times higher than during the dry season," he added.

Saifur urged the public to take precautions, including wearing full-sleeved clothing, using mosquito nets, and regularly cleaning homes to eliminate breeding sites, especially on rooftops.

Jahangirnagar University entomologist Prof Kabirul Bashar warned that August could see at least three times as many dengue cases as July, with a further rise possible in September.

"The current rain pattern is one of the main reasons behind the surge. Once an outbreak starts, cases tend to increase at a geometric rate," Bashar explained.

He stressed the need for aggressive larvae control and the elimination of mosquito breeding sites. "When both mosquito populations and infected individuals rise simultaneously, the disease spreads rapidly," he said.

Bashar also called for targeted hotspot management around the homes of dengue patients to kill adult mosquitoes and prevent further breeding. He highlighted the importance of mosquito control in hospitals as well.

"Hospitals can become major sources of transmission if Aedes mosquitoes bite infected patients and then transmit the virus to others," he warned.

"Without active community involvement in removing breeding sources at the household level, dengue will be difficult to control," he added.