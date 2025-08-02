Dengue claims one more life in Dhaka

One more person died of dengue in Dhaka South City Corporation area in the last 24 hours as hospital admissions continue to rise.

With the latest one, the death toll rose to 84 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

During the same period, 209 new dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country during the period, bringing the total number of cases this year to 21,327.

Among them, 19,914 have been released from hospitals after treatment, including 15,671 from outside Dhaka hospitals.

Currently, 1,329 dengue patients are undergoing treatment, with 988 receiving care at hospitals outside the capital.