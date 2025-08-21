Dengue claims 5 lives in 24hrs, highest in a single day this year

Three deaths reported from Dhaka South City Corporation areas

At least five people died of dengue in the 24 hours till 8am today -- the highest single-day death toll from the disease so far this year.

Of them, three deaths were reported from Dhaka South City Corporation areas, while two were recorded in Rajshahi division.

With the latest fatalities, the total dengue death toll this year has risen to 110, of which 47 are from outside Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, 311 new dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours, 199 of whom are from outside Dhaka.

With the new cases, the total number of dengue cases this year has climbed to 27,782 across the country.

Currently, 1,293 dengue patients are undergoing treatment across the country, with 853 receiving treatment from outside Dhaka.