Dengue cases cross 14,000 mark this year

138 new patients hospitalised in 24 hours

With 138 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases crossed 14,000 mark this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), total number of deaths this year is 54 while total number of cases rose to 14,069.

Among the total cases, a total of 12,744 dengue patients have been released from hospitals across the country.

Currently, 1271 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, 910 of whom are from outside Dhaka.