Health
Star Online Report
Fri Jul 11, 2025 05:22 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 05:25 PM

Most Viewed

Health
Health

Dengue cases cross 14,000 mark this year

Fri Jul 11, 2025 05:22 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 05:25 PM
138 new patients hospitalised in 24 hours
Star Online Report
Fri Jul 11, 2025 05:22 PM Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 05:25 PM

With 138 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases crossed 14,000 mark this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), total number of deaths this year is 54 while total number of cases rose to 14,069.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Among the total cases, a total of 12,744 dengue patients have been released from hospitals across the country.

Currently, 1271 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, 910 of whom are from outside Dhaka.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

‘আমি শিক্ষক মানুষ...আমার কিছু বলার নেই’ আদালত প্রাঙ্গণে আবুল বারকাত

এজাহারে বলা হয়, অধ্যাপক বারকাত জনতা ব্যাংকের চেয়ারম্যান থাকা অবস্থায় অ্যাননটেক্স গ্রুপকে অবৈধ সুবিধা দিয়ে ২৯৭ কোটি টাকা আত্মসাৎ করতে সহায়তা করেছেন।

৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাণিজ্য

৭ বছরে ওষুধ রপ্তানি বেড়েছে দ্বিগুণেরও বেশি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে