Dengue: 343 patients hospitalised in a day

Currently, 1,335 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals

At least 343 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

With the new cases, the total number of cases rose to 21,670, while the total number of deaths this year is 84, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the total cases, a total of 20,251 patients have been released, of whom 15,891 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1,335 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, 987 of whom are from outside Dhaka.