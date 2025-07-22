Dengue: 3 dead, 444 hospitalised in a day

All three deaths were in areas under Dhaka South City Corporation

At least three dengue patients died while 444 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours until this morning.

All three deaths were in areas under Dhaka South City Corporation.

With the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths and cases rose to 65 and 18,026 respectively, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the total cases, a total of 16,629 dengue patients has been released across the country.

Currently, 1,332 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, 952 of whom are from outside Dhaka.