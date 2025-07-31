Dengue: 2 dead, 278 hospitalised in a day

Health
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 31, 2025 05:35 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 05:38 PM

At least two dengue patients died, and 278 others were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till this morning.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), one of the deaths occurred in an area under Dhaka South City Corporation, while the other was in Chattogram division.

With the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths and cases rose to 83 and 20,980, respectively.

Among the total cases, a total of 19,635 dengue patients have been released.

Currently, 1,262 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, 921 of whom are from outside Dhaka.

 

 

 
