Dengue: 190 patients hospitalised in 24 hours

At least 190 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

Of the cases, 127 are from outside Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the new cases, the total number of cases rose to 23,410, while the total number of deaths was 95.

Among the total cases, a total of 21,998 dengue patients have been released, of which 17,239 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1,317 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, 930 of whom are from outside Dhaka.