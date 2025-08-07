3 more die of dengue, 428 get hospitalised

At least three dengue patients died while 428 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The deaths have been reported in Chattogram division, Rajshahi division and Dhaka North City Corporation.

With the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 92, while total cases rose to 22,812.

Among the total cases, a total of 21,461 dengue patients have been released, of whom 16,833 were from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1,259 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, 895 of whom are from outside Dhaka.

Health experts have warned that the current weather is highly conducive to the spread of Aedes mosquitoes, the primary vector of the disease, and have urged immediate action from the authorities.