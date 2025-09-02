Physiotherapy overlooked in health system

Speakers tell discussion

Although physiotherapy is a vital part of health services worldwide, it has not been given due importance in Bangladesh's health system, depriving many patients, said experts and professionals yesterday.

Speakers said the number of physiotherapists is very low compared to the country's population and urged the government to take steps to produce an adequate number of such professionals.

They made the remarks at a discussion titled "Why Incorporating Physiotherapists is Important for the Development of Health Services", organised by the Alliance for Health Reform Bangladesh at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in the capital.

Ahamadullah Hil Galeb, a clinical physiotherapist at BRB Hospital, said physiotherapists play an important role in comprehensive health services.

However, in Bangladesh, physiotherapy is often provided by medical technologists with only a diploma in this sector, depriving patients of proper care, he said.

There are only about 6,000 physiotherapists with a five-year university-approved degree, with around 780 graduates entering the field each year, he also said, adding, "It is not possible to provide proper service with such few numbers."

Galeb also noted that the government approved the establishment of Bangladesh College of Physiotherapy in 1998, but although the foundation stone was laid in 2009, no progress has been made.

M Shahdat Hossain, general secretary of the Bangladesh Physiotherapy Association, said posts for physiotherapists in hospitals are often filled by diploma-holding technologists, depriving qualified physiotherapists of opportunities.

He said physiotherapists currently receive accreditation from the Bangladesh Rehabilitation Council under the Ministry of Social Welfare, but they want to be accredited under the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council as they provide medical services.

However, the council has not allowed it yet, he added.

Prof Taslim Uddin, former chairman of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, said physiotherapists should be incorporated into the health system instead of being placed under the Ministry of Social Welfare.

Prof Syed Abdul Hamid, convener of the Alliance for Health Reform Bangladesh, said physiotherapy services are becoming increasingly important as the country's ageing population grows.

He said the service involves doctors of physical medicine, physiotherapists, and diploma-holding technologists, but there is a lack of proper integration among them.

Prof Anwar Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Physiotherapy Association, and public health expert Mostak Ahmed also spoke at the event.