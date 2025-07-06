One dies of Covid, six more infected

At least one person died and six others were infected with Covid-19 in the 24 hours until 8:00am yesterday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

At least one person died and six others were infected with Covid-19 in the 24 hours until 8:00am yesterday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During this period, 239 patients were tested for Covid. With the new infections, the total number of cases has risen to 2,052,174, while the total number of deaths stands at 29,523 since 2020.

With the latest death, a total of 24 people have died from the disease so far this year.

Covid-19 first hit Bangladesh on March 8, 2020, with the first death reported on March 18 the same year.