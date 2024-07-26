Feathers in duality

A male pied kingfisher with his catch of the day, spotted recently in Gaibandha's Gobindaganj upazila. The only black-and-white species of kingfishers are widely distributed across Africa and Asia. The males have two black stripes on the breast, while the females have one single broken line. What further distinguishes them further other kingfishers is their habit of hovering over clear lakes and rivers before diving for fish, which they usually swallow mid-flight. However, they also prey on frogs, insects and even snakes sometimes.

Photo: Mostafa Shabuj

They are fast-moving (flying at speeds up to 50kmph) and also have specialised vision systems to detect movement. They are able to see in wide angle views and can also see into the ultraviolet range due to their excellent colour vision. They are sociable and tame birds and prefer staying in groups.

