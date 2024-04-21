‘Very severe’ heatwave grips parts of country: Met office

A very severe heatwave is sweeping over the north, northeast and northwest districts of the country and a severe heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka and Khulna divisions and the district of Rajshahi, according to a Met office forecast.

"Very severe heatwave is sweeping over Pabna, Jashore and Chuadanga districts as severe heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka and rest part of Khulna divisions and the district of Rajshahi," it said.

A mild to moderate heatwave is also sweeping over Barishal division and the rest part of Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Mymensingh, Moulvibazar, Feni, Cox's Bazar, Chandpur and Rangamati and it may continue, it added.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places, said the weather bulletin valid for 24 hours from 9:00am today.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas.

Day temperature may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius over Rangpur division and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist, the bulletin said.

Country's highest temperature yesterday was recorded at 42.6 degrees Celsius at Jashore and minimum temperature today was 20.5 degree Celsius at Tetulia.