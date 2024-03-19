Unexpected rain offers brief respite in Dhaka, affects commute

Dhaka residents experienced a welcome break from the persistent heat yesterday afternoon as light rainfall swept through the city, offering a cool reprieve.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) recorded a modest one millimetre of rainfall from 3:15pm to 6:00pm, according to meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque.

Haque highlighted that March through May serves as the pre-monsoon season, a time when approximately 18 percent of the annual rainfall occurs. He added, "Light to moderate rains are expected to continue over the next three days."

Photo: Amran Hossain/Star

The sudden downpour caught many off guard, particularly those commuting for work, leading to delays as people sought shelter at metro rail stations and various city spots.

Julhas Alam, stuck at the National Press Club for 40 minutes, shared his mixed feelings about the rain's timing, saying that it was refreshing, though it made him late for work.

Photo: Amran Hossain/Star

Siam, a student at Stamford University, welcomed the rain despite minor inconveniences, "The sudden rain is pleasant, but my bag and important documents got wet."

For Omar Faruk, an Uber driver, the rain meant reduced earnings, "I've only earned Tk 400 till the afternoon."

Pedestrians and commuters faced challenges as parts of roads and sidewalks flooded, complicating travel plans and leading to increased fares by rickshaw pullers seizing the weather's inconvenience.

Photo: Amran Hossain/Star

The Met Office's regular bulletin forecasts rain or thunder showers with temporary gusty or squally winds across multiple divisions, including many areas over the Khulna division and a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, with isolated occurrences expected in Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.

Moreover, a mild heat wave affecting Rangamati, Nilphamari, and the Sitakunda region is anticipated to subside. A slight decrease in day and night temperatures across the country is also predicted, hinting at a brief cooling period following the recent high temperatures.