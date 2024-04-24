Severe heatwave continues in parts of country

A severe heatwave is sweeping over several northern and southern districts as mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over three divisions including Dhaka and other districts, said a Met office forecast today.

"Severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jashore and Patuakhali," it said.

Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions and rest parts of Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and the districts of Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur, Bandarban and it may spread, it added.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Sylhet division with hails at isolated places, said the weather bulletin valid for the next 24 hours from 9am today.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area.

Country's maximum temperature yesterday was recorded 40.5 degrees Celsius at Ishwardi and minimum temperature today was recorded at 20.7 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.