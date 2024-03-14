Weather
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Mar 14, 2024 09:55 AM
Last update on: Thu Mar 14, 2024 09:59 AM

Scattered thunderstorms likely in Dhaka, other parts: Met office

Star file photo

Scattered rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty winds were forecasted for one or two places over Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka, and Sylhet divisions, as well as the regions of Cumilla and Noakhali, according to BMD's latest weather bulletin for today.

The weather is expected to remain mostly dry with occasional partly cloudy skies elsewhere over the country.

Temperatures are predicted to see slight fluctuations, with daytime temperatures falling slightly and night-time temperatures rising slightly across the country, it added.

