Rain likely in Dhaka, 2 other divisions this week: Met office

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thunder showers in Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions this week.

According to a Met office bulletin, weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country in the first 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

Besides, rain or thunder showers are likely in Khulna and Barishal divisions tomorrow. Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperature may rise during the period.

In addition, the BMD forecast that Khulna, Barishal and Dhaka divisions and the regions of Cumilla and Noakhali may experience rain or thunder showers in 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Thursday.

The weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country during the period, it added. Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country during the period.

The country's highest temperature was recorded in Rangamati at 33.8 degree Celsius yesterday and lowest in Chattogtam's Sitakundu at 13.2 degree Celsius today.