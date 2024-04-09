Mild heat wave sweeps four districts

A mild heat wave has been sweeping over Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati and Patuakhali, and it may spread beyond these four districts, according to the Met forecast from 9:00am today.

The weather may remain mostly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky, while day and night temperatures my rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius across the country, it said.

The highest temperature in the country yesterday was recorded at 37.5 degrees Celsius in Patuakhali's Khepupara upazila, and the lowest was 19.1 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh's Tentulia.

The sun will set at 6:18pm today and will rise at 5:42am tomorrow in the capital.