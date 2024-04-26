Mercury hits 42.7°C in Chuadanga, season's highest

Chuadanga today recorded the highest temperature of this season at 42.7 degree Celsius.

People are experiencing the blistering heat as a very severe heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Chuadanga and Jashore and a severe heat wave is sweeping over the rest part of the Khulna division and Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Manikgonj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Dinajpur and Nilphamari districts.

Jaminur Rahman, in-charge of Chuadanga Weather Observatory Centre, told our Chuadanga correspondent that they recorded 42.7 Degree Celsius this afternoon. The situation may persist for a few more days, he added.

Photo: Star

The people of the district, especially the low-income people are in dire straits due to the continuous intense heat.

Working people were seen resting under trees and in shady places hoping for some relief, reports UNB.

Imran Sheikh, a resident of Courtpayara in Chuadanga, said, "We can't do anything due to the sweltering heat. In the afternoon, the sky turns gloomy and people expect rain, but it doesn't rain. The gloomy overcast condition is making the extreme heat condition more unbearable."

Shahjalal, a tea vendor said: "The sales are low due to the heatwave. People are passing their time sitting and lying on the benches."

Meanwhile, the number of patients suffering from various heat-related diseases is increasing at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital due to the severe heatwave. More than 250 patients are admitted to different wards. Children are suffering the most, said hospital sources.

Dr Waliar Rahman, health and family planning officer for Chuadanga Sadar upazila, advised the residents to stay indoors because of the risk of heatstroke.

He emphasised the importance of staying hydrated and consuming fruits as much as possible.

According to BMD's weather bulletin this morning, a very Severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Chuadanga and Jashore and severe heat wave is sweeping over the rest part of the Khulna division and the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Manikgonj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Dinajpur and Nilphamari.

Besides, a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Barishal division and the districts of Dhaka, Madaripur, Kishoreganj, Narsingdi, Bagura, Naogaon, Sirajgonj, Rangpur, Kurigram, Panchagarh, Mymensingh, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur, Feni and Bandarban and it may continue.