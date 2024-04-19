Chuadanga records season's highest temp at 41.5ºC

Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature for the fourth consecutive day today.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 41.5ºC at around 6:00pm today, our Chuadanga correspondent reports quoting Jaminur Rahman, in-charge of Chuadanga Weather Observatory.

Earlier, Chuadanga recorded 40.6ºC on Tuesday, 40.8ºC on Wednesday, and 40.4ºC yesterday, respectively.

Jaminur Rahman said that the season's highest temperature was recorded at 41.3ºC in Chuadanga, Meherpur, and Jhenaidah district's area at 3:00pm today. But it increased to 41.5ºC around 6:00pm. It was also the country's highest temperature till now.

"Intense heat wave continues over the area. The heat may continue for a few more days as there are no chances of rain in the meantime," he added.

The district administration has issued a heat alert due to intense heat.

Public was alerted by miking in the important areas of the district town. They were asked to not venture out of their houses unless necessary. Residents were asked to take extra caution for children and the elderly.

Animals are also reeling in the unbearable heat.

The number of heat-related patients is increasing in the hospitals.

Mizanur Rahman, 55, a van puller at Damurhuda Bus Stand area, said, "It has been very hot in the last 15 days. My hands and feet have been burnt under the scorching sun. Even if I go near the shade, there is no escape from the relentless heat. The earnings are also very low due to the heat."