BMD predicts rain across Bangladesh with thunderstorms in some areas

Rain or thundershowers were forecasted in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions with temporary gusty or squally winds, according to BMD's weather bulleting for today.

Moderate chances of rain or thundershowers are expected in Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram, while there is a lower likelihood of rain in Rangpur.

Temperatures are forecasted to remain relatively unchanged across the nation, added the bulletin.