UNB, Dhaka
Fri Mar 22, 2024 10:18 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 22, 2024 10:21 AM

BMD predicts rain across Bangladesh with thunderstorms in some areas

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Rain or thundershowers were forecasted in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions with temporary gusty or squally winds, according to BMD's weather bulleting for today.

Moderate chances of rain or thundershowers are expected in Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram, while there is a lower likelihood of rain in Rangpur.

Temperatures are forecasted to remain relatively unchanged across the nation, added the bulletin.

