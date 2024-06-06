Rajshahi Shaheed Minar: Activists demand cancellation of felling century-old trees

Academics, environmentalists, and civil society members have called for the cancellation of all initiatives that will fell centuries-old trees for the construction of a central Shaheed Minar in Rajshahi.

They requested for the preservation of these trees, according to a press release from Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association.

They sent a letter, signed by 14 individuals, containing these demands to the secretary of the ministry of environment, forest, and climate change, the secretary of the local government, rural development, and co-operatives ministry, the secretary of the local government division, the mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation, and the chairman of Rajshahi District Council.

The letter said the Rajshahi District Council has initiated felling of over 10 centuries-old trees in the Rajarhata area in Rajshahi city, to build the central Shaheed Minar. The district council has already marked these trees for cutting.

They said that these trees are integral to the history and heritage of the people of Rajshahi. These trees provide irreplaceable relief from heat and play a crucial role in the environment, ecosystem, biodiversity, and daily life.

The letter said that constructing a central Shaheed Minar in Rajshahi, 53 years after independence, would acquaint the new generation with the history of the Language Movement and sacrifices of language martyrs.

However, this should not come at the expense of such historically significant and invaluable trees, it added.

Citing the constitution, they argued that any development activity must protect the environment. The government has the opportunity to declare these trees as national heritage, as they serve as habitats for various birds.