Nature Quest: Cleaners of the Bay

A feather duster worm spotted around 12 feet under the Bay of Bengal in Saint Martin's Island. These fascinating sea marine creatures, whose earliest fossils can be dated back to the early Jurassic period, are found in subtidal habitats around the world.

For feeding, a feather duster worm captures planktons, algae and other microscopic organic particles using its feathers. By doing so, these animals play a vital role in maintaining marine health as it prevents the buildup of detritus or other harmful substances.

Additionally, feather duster worms provide a valuable food source for other marine organisms. However, despite playing such a crucial role, they face several threats to their survival, including the destruction of their habitats -- mangrove forests, seagrass beds and coral reefs -- caused by human activities and water pollution.