Eight brick kilns shut down

Mobile courts in Tangail shut down eight brick kilns in Kalihati and Bhuanpur upazilas over two days on various charges.

In Kalihati, a mobile court led by Faijunnesa Akter, executive magistrate of of Directorate of Environment, conducted drives at seven brick kilns and fined them for a total of Tk 3 lakh on charges of running brick kilns without environmental clearance.

Meanwhile, another mobile court raided a brick kiln in Bhuanpur upazila on Tuesday afternoon on charges of burning bricks using timber, reports our Tangail correspondent.

Executive Magistrate Mamunur Rashid, also upazila nirbahi officer in Bhuanpur, led the drive.

The brick kiln was fined Tk 3 lakh and directed to shut down operations.

Law enforcers also seized huge amount of timber from the brick kiln.