Discard waste of sacrificial animals at designated spots: Mayor Atiq

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam today asked people to discard waste of sacrificial animals at designated spots.

"We need the cooperation of the people to quickly remove the remains of sacrificial animals. We have provided polybags, bleaching powder, and sawdust through councilors for this purpose. Over 10,000 sanitation workers have been deployed. The sacrificial remains will be collected in designated areas," he said after attending the main Eid-ul-Azha congregation organised by the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) at Golartek Maidan for the first time.

He further said, "We are fully prepared to remove sacrificial remains within six hours. I urge the residents to cooperate with our trained sanitation workers."

The mayor urged city dwellers to call hotline number 16106 for any information related to sacrificial remains.

The congregation was held around 7:30am, reports our staff correspondent.

Mayor Atiqul told reporters that DNCC organised the main congregation as per tradition. The worshippers performed their prayers peacefully and with devotion.

He also noted that Golartek Maidan is a historic ground that has not been properly utilised.

"I have learned that drug addicts use this ground. This should not be allowed. We will develop this ground and arrange for sports activities here. Lights will be installed so that young people can play sports here even at night. If Eid congregations are held here, the residents will protect its sanctity," said the mayor.

He also mentioned that DNCC's main Eid congregation will be held at Golartek Maidan every year.

