Animal waste: Cities plan quick disposal

The authorities of Chattogram, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Khulna city corporations are gearing up for prompt disposal of all wastes from sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha.

The Eid-ul-Azha will be observed across the country on Monday.

CHATTOGRAM

The Chattogram City Corporation will deploy 4,500 conservancy workers and 322 vehicles to clean up a total of around 5,000 tonnes of wastes from 8:00am to 5:00pm on Eid day from six city zones, each led by a ward councillor, said Mobarak Hossain, chairman of CCC's Standing Committee on Waste Management.

A central monitoring cell led by CCC mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury has been formed to this end.

CCC panel mayor Gias Uddin said 20 tonnes of bleaching powder and 55,000 polythene bags have been allocated to 41 wards of CCC for distribution among people.

RANGPUR

Rangpur City Corporation has planned to clean sacrificial animal wastes within 12 hours.

A total 66 slaughtering spots have been designated to the 33 wards under three zones of RCC, said mayor Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa.

Also, 42 waste-carrying trucks and 550 workers will be engaged in removal of wastes.

MYMENSINGH

In Mymensingh, 650 conservancy workers, 24 dump trucks and seven water vehicles will be engaged in cleaning wastes from a total 508 designated slaughtering spots in 33 wards from 2:00pm.

Residents have been distributed eco-friendly biodegradable bags, bleaching powder and disinfectants for cleaning wastes from the spots, said Mohabbat Ali, conservation inspector of MCC.

Their plan is to remove wastes within 12 hours, he added.

KHULNA

The Khulna City Corporation has planned to complete the waste disposal within eight hours on Eid day, starting from 2:00pm.

A total 850 workers, 76 trucks and other waste-carrying vehicles will be deployed to clean up wastes from 141 designated slaughtering spots in 31 wards under KCC, said Md Anisur Rahman, chief conservancy officer of KCC.

SYLHET

The Sylhet City Corporation, facing an uphill task of cleaning animal wastes amid waterlogging in different areas following the recent flash flood, has not declared any pre-planned time frame but expects to clean and dispose of all wastes by the next morning after Eid.

"A total 1,200 regular cleaners and 400 contractual cleaners will be engaged in waste clean-up. Residents have been distributed 40,000 bio-degradable bags for waste collection," said Lt Col (Retd) Mohammad Aklem Abden, chief waste management officer of SCC.