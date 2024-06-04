8.33 crore trees to be planted this monsoon: environment secretary

The government has taken a plan to plant 8.33 crore trees during this monsoon across the country, said Farhina Ahmed, secretary of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry.

The government has set a target to bring 22.37 percent to 25 percent land under tree coverage while the forest coverage will be elevated from 14.1 percent to 16 percent, she said.

She was speaking at a press briefing held over the World Environment Day and National Tree Plantation and Tree Fair programme.

She also said that trees are being planted on a large scale for the conservation of forests, biodiversity and wildlife in the country.

A total of 2,17,402 hectares of blocks and 30,252 km seedling strip garden have been created while 11.21 crore saplings have been distributed and planted from 2009-10 FY to 22-23 FY, the secretary said.

Besides, almost 89,853 hectares of coastal land were brought under forestation.

Like previous years, the World Environment Day will be observed throughout the country as elsewhere around the world tomorrow in a befitting manner.

The theme of this year's Environment Day is "Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience".