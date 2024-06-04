335 illegal brick kilns shut down in Rangpur division

An illegal brick kiln at a farmland at Nawdabash village in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat. FILE PHOTO: STAR

The government today submitted a report to the High Court, saying that operations of 335 illegal brick kilns out of total 502 ones in three districts of Rangpur division have been closed in compliance with its directives.

The government has stopped the operations 114 illegal brick kilns out of total 172 in Rangpur; 87 out of total 155 in Gaibandha and 134 out of total 175 in Dinajpur, according to the compliance report.

Assistant Attorney General Kalipada Mridha placed the report on behalf of Rangpur's divisional commissioner before the HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil during hearing on a writ petition as per its previous directive.

After accepting the report, the bench ordered the government to close the remaining illegal brick kilns and to submit a report to this court after complying with the order by July 27, writ petitioner's lawyer Manzill Murshid told The Daily Star.

On May 15 this year, the HC bench had blasted Rangpur's Divisional Commissioner Md Zakir Hossain for his failure to evict all the illegal brick kilns in all the districts of the division despite its directive.