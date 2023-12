Sitakunda Upazila Livestock officials today rescued a vulture from Bhater Khill village under the upazila's Muradpur union.

According to Tahmina Arzoo, upazila livestock officer, a local boy found the vulture sitting on a field.

"On information, our officials rushed to the spot and found a feeble old vulture. We are currently treating her and have also informed Wildlife Conservation Department. They will take it from here," she said.