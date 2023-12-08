Wildlife
Noble Chakma
Fri Dec 8, 2023 09:58 AM
Last update on: Fri Dec 8, 2023 10:01 AM

Wildlife
THE THREE MUSKETEERS

Noble Chakma
Photo: Noble Chakma

Something caught the attention of three Asian green bee-eaters in Chattogram's Karnaphuli!

This strikingly beautiful bird has a vast range across the globe and isn't migratory. However, it can have seasonal movements depending on rainfall and food availability.

As it feeds mostly on insects (especially bees, as the name suggests), it is found in grasslands and lowland forests, often quite far away from water – unlike other bee-eaters.

Photo: Noble Chakma

The only time it ventures near water is for bathing, which it does with a single dip during flight. However, it prefers sand-bathing more often.

An abundant and fairly tame bird, it has also become used to urbanisation as it readily makes use of fences or electric wires for perching.

