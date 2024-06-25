Snakebite kills farmer in Jamalpur

A farmer died after getting bitten by a snake in Jamalpur's Sarishabari upazila today.

The deceased is Babul Mia, 50, of Nalsandha village of Pinna union of the upazila, reports our Jamalpur correspondent.

Quoting locals, Musfiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sarishabari Police Station, said Babul was bitten by a snake when he was returning home from his farmland after cutting grass for his cattle around 1:20pm.

Later, when he was taken to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, doctors declared him dead around 4:30pm.

Mehdi Hasan, a doctor at the hospital, said he died as he was brought to the hospital quite late.