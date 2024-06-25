Wildlife
Star Digital Report
Tue Jun 25, 2024 07:53 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 08:05 PM

Most Viewed

Wildlife

Snakebite kills farmer in Jamalpur

Star Digital Report
Tue Jun 25, 2024 07:53 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 08:05 PM
train accident in Jamalpur

A farmer died after getting bitten by a snake in Jamalpur's Sarishabari upazila today.

The deceased is Babul Mia, 50, of Nalsandha village of Pinna union of the upazila, reports our Jamalpur correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Quoting locals, Musfiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sarishabari Police Station, said Babul was bitten by a snake when he was returning home from his farmland after cutting grass for his cattle around 1:20pm.

Later, when he was taken to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, doctors declared him dead around 4:30pm.

Mehdi Hasan, a doctor at the hospital, said he died as he was brought to the hospital quite late.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
obaidul qader photo
|রাজনীতি

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতা নিয়ে বিএনপি রাজনীতি করছে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

‘খালেদা জিয়া জেলের বাইরে এসে যে চিকিৎসা নিতে পারছেন, নিজের বাসায় থাকতে পারছেন এটি সম্ভব হয়েছে প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনার মানবিকতা ও উদারতার কারণে। তাকে কেন আমরা হত্যা করব?’

৩১ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শিক্ষকের ‘বেত্রাঘাতে’ দৃষ্টিশক্তি হারাল মাদ্রাসা শিক্ষার্থী

১১ মিনিট আগে
push notification