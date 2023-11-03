Policy café ‘Spotlight on Wildlife Exploitation’ addresses wildlife trafficking

The Centre for Research and Information (CRI) and the International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program (ICITAP), with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), successfully arranged a 'Policy Cafe' titled "Spotlight on Wildlife Exploitation" at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) Auditorium recently.

Panelists at the event expressed their views on the negative effects of wildlife trafficking in Bangladesh and the necessary steps to prevent trafficking. Also, members of the country's youth society presented their opinions and questions to the speakers.

Distinguished figures participating in the event included Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Climate Change and Member of Parliament; Fahim Zaman, Head of Operations at Creative Conservation Alliance; Craig Fullstone, Chief of Party at ICITAP; and Dr. Samia Saif, Program Coordinator, Wildlife Protection Activity, ICITAP.

Radwan Mujib Siddiq, CRI Trustee and Chief Editor of WhiteBoard magazine also tuned in via video conference.

Prime Minister's Special Envoy on Climate Change and Member of Parliament Saber Hossain Chowdhury said, 'it is our duty to protect wildlife, biodiversity and environment for our own sake.

The aim of this Policy Cafe was to raise awareness about wildlife trafficking and its devastating impacts. It seeks to formulate strategies for more effective wildlife protection policies and recommend actions for the Government of Bangladesh.

At the end, all participants and panelists agreed that there should be a greater focus on wildlife trafficking moving forward in Bangladesh.