Nature quest: The Doodhraj's dive

An Indian paradise flycatcher about to take a dive into the Jamuna in Naogaon's Badalgachi. Native to Asia and widely distributed, these medium-sized passerine birds prefer sheltering in forests and well-wooded areas, where they can feast on insects. However, once in a while they venture out into bustling cityscapes near water.

They are migratory and those in the north go to the south in the winter and those living in the Himalayas come down to northern plains. Known as the state bird of Madhya Pradesh, where it is referred to as the "Doodhraj", the birds boast of a stable population and thus, are in the "Least Concern" category of the IUCN Red List.