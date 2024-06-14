Wildlife
Nature quest: Bejeweling the forests

Photo: Monjur Morshed

A western hooded pitta spotted in the Hazarikhil Wildlife Sanctuary in Chattogram. It's one of Asia's most frequently observed and familiar pitta's and it's no surprise that its range spans from eastern to southeastern Asia and maritime southeast Asia, where it lives in different kinds of forests, plantations and other cultivated areas.

Photo: Monjur Morshed

As lowland species, it's easily identified throughout its range due to the striking colours: emerald green body plumage, dark head, bright blue wings and a dash of red in the underbelly.

Though it is abundant in its range, a slow decline in its population shows that within a decade or so, it might become a vulnerable species.

Spotted from April to August during its breeding season, this bird highlights the sanctuary's dense forest and undergrowth as a vital habitat, underscoring the importance of preserving such natural environments and celebrating the region's rich biodiversity.

