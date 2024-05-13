Wildlife
Star Digital Report
Mon May 13, 2024 08:16 PM
Last update on: Mon May 13, 2024 08:29 PM

Wildlife

Mymensingh farmer killed in elephant attack

Star Digital Report
A 72-year-old farmer was killed by a herd of wild elephants in Haluaghat upazila of Mymensingh early today.

The victim is Altaf Uddin, of Banai Chiringipara village in Haluaghat, reports our Mymensingh correspondent quoting police.

Quoting locals, Md Mahbubul Haque, officer-in-charge of Haluaghat Police Station, said Altaf along with his son had been guarding his harvested boro paddy in the bordering Chiringipara area.

When a herd of elephants came to the field and started consuming the paddy, they tried to drive away the elephants. At one stage, the elephants attacked Altaf, critically injuring him around 3:30am. His son managed to escape the attack, said the OC.

Altaf was rushed to Haluaghat Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared him dead.

On information, police recovered the body. It was handed over to the family members.

A case was filed with the police station.

