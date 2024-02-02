MONEY IN THE AIR

A couple of oriental dollarbirds perched on a dead tree were recently spotted in Satchari National Park in Habiganj. This species of dollar birds is found mainly in the regions of Asia, Australia, and some islands in Oceania.

Photo: Timu Hossain

Interestingly, they are only seen together during breeding season. Otherwise, oriental dollarbirds prefer solitude. Found in many different ecosystem and habitat types, both natural and artificial, these birds are more prone to select open wooded areas, lowland forests, farmlands, or even gardens and parks.

The most striking feature of these birds is the white "dollar" circle on their under-wings, hence the name "dollarbird". They feed mostly on flying insects, which they skillfully capture while in the air, before returning to the same perch – mainly dead trees.

Photo: Timu Hossain

Due to its vast range, the oriental dollarbird is listed as a "Least Concern" species in the IUCN Red List.