Mistaken as Russell’s viper, four more snakes beaten to death in Ctg

The claim that Russell’s vipers are aggressive and chase people to bite them is not supported by research. PHOTO: Collected

Four more snakes were reportedly beaten to death by locals after being mistaken as Russell's viper in Dhupachari union of Chattogram's Dohazari today.

The snakes, buff striped keelback, are a species of nonvenomous snake, said Rezaul Karim, ranger of the Dohazari Forest Office.

The snakes were beaten to death when people spotted those in the locality around 10:30am, he said.

Rezaul said the incident happened as panic spread among locals over a widespread misinformation campaign against Russell's viper.

On Friday and Saturday, three snakes were reportedly beaten to death by locals in Chattogram due to similar reasons.

Rafiqul Islam Chowdhury, divisional forest officer of the Chattogram, said they are yet to start an awareness programme to inform the locals.

"Killing Russell's vipers is an offence under the wildlife conservation act as the snake is already categorised as an endangered species," he added.