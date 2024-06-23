Locals rush to catch Russell’s Vipers after bounty announced by Faridpur AL leader

Following the announcement of a Tk 50,000 bounty for catching a Russell's Viper alive, residents along the Padma riverbank in Faridpur have become desperate to capture the snakes.

Shah Md Ishtiak Arif, general secretary of the Faridpur district unit of the Awami League, announced Thursday Tk 50,000 bounty for each live Russell's Viper in the Kotwali area of Faridpur. He made the announcement during a speech at a meeting centring the party's founding anniversary.

In response to the announcement, Rezaul Khan, a farmer from Aliabad union, found a Russell's Viper while working on his land and captured it, confining the snake in an aluminum pot.

He then took the snake to Ward Councillor Awlad Hossain, who instructed him to submit it to the local forest department and obtain an acknowledgement letter.

However, Rezaul expressed frustration as the forest department authorities neither accepted the snake nor provided an acknowledgement letter.

Over the past two days, several snakes have been caught and taken to the forest department, creating chaos as people sought receipts for their captures.

Golam Kuddus Bhuiyan, divisional forest officer, stated that there is no legal provision for catching these snakes, and doing so is considered illegal.

"We can't provide any acknowledgement letter for this. So far, three people have tried to submit snakes expecting a bounty until Sunday noon. We are facing a problem," he said.

Meanwhile, Rezaul took the snake to the Faridpur Press Club on Saturday night.