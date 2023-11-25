Elephant found dead in Cox’s Bazar

An elephant was found dead near a forest of Eidgaon upazila in Cox's Bazar yesterday morning.

Anwar Hossain Khan, range officer of Eidgaon Range under Cox's Bazar North Forest Division, said locals spotted the female mammal, aged around 40 to 45, at the foothill of Uttarshia Para under Eidgaon union in the morning and informed them.

No external injuries were found in the elephant's body and it seems that the animal died due to old age complications, Anwar said.

Dr Zulkarnaim, veterinary officer of Dulahazra Safari Park, who conducted the autopsy, said in primary examination it was found that the elephant died due to heart complications.

"We didn't find any mark of electrocution in the body," he added.